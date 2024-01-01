Toews Corp ADV Acquires New Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. Cboe Global Markets comprises about 0.5% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at $35,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 85.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $178.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.56 and its 200-day moving average is $157.31. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.55.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

