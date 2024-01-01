Toews Corp ADV Makes New $784,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000. Mondelez International makes up approximately 0.5% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $72.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.