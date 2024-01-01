Toews Corp ADV Purchases New Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAH opened at $100.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.77.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

