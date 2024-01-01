Toews Corp ADV Takes $774,000 Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Incyte by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 106,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 12.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 1.4% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 189,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Incyte by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 493,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 26,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Price Performance

INCY stock opened at $62.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $86.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.32 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. SVB Leerink raised Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.79.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

