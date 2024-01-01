Toews Corp ADV Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in AutoZone by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $38,497,878. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.7 %

AZO stock opened at $2,585.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,608.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,544.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

