Toews Corp ADV Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000. Yum! Brands accounts for 0.5% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,421,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,709 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,942 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,112,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,816,672,000 after acquiring an additional 468,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after acquiring an additional 507,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,136,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $848,921,000 after purchasing an additional 188,878 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $130.66 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average of $128.99.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.19.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

