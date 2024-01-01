TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

TransAct Technologies Price Performance

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.93. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 39,773 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.