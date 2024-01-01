TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.
TransAct Technologies stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.93. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.
