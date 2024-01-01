Truist Financial Raises Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $315.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $298.57.

NYSE:PSA opened at $305.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.27. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.99%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

