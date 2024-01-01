Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Cut by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods comprises approximately 3.0% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,374,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,376,000 after buying an additional 305,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,463,000 after buying an additional 65,902 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

TSN stock opened at $53.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

