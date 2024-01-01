Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 460 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 1.2% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $224.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PXD

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.