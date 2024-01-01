Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,211 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 7.1% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 11,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at $238,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 16,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.8% during the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $409.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.15 and a 200-day moving average of $374.70. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $260.34 and a 52-week high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

