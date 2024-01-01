Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Buys 231 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $436.80 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $347.19 and a 1-year high of $438.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $414.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

