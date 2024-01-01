Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide accounts for 1.5% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,866,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after acquiring an additional 331,067 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,381,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,609,000 after acquiring an additional 263,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,456,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

EEFT opened at $101.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.15 and a 200-day moving average of $91.44.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

