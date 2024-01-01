Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Has $120,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU opened at $137.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $157.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.66.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

