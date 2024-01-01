Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVR Partners were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CVR Partners by 707.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 215.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in CVR Partners by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CVR Partners by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

UAN stock opened at $65.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $692.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.91. CVR Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $118.38.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.59 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 69.87% and a net margin of 34.28%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

CVR Partners Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

