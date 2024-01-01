Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the second quarter worth about $147,222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000.

NZAC opened at $31.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $259.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

