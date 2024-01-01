Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy accounts for 3.2% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,464,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CHK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CHK stock opened at $76.94 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $95.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.