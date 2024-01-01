Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 11.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO opened at $86.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.28. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

