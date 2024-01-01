UMA (UMA) Achieves Market Cap of $170.98 Million

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, UMA has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA token can now be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00005279 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $170.98 million and approximately $8.81 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 117,316,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,797,855 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

