Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on UAA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

NYSE:UAA opened at $8.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.00%. Under Armour’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

