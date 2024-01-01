Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Universal Display were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Down 0.6 %

OLED opened at $191.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.58 and its 200-day moving average is $157.29. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $105.42 and a 52-week high of $194.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.60.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

