VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Shares Sold by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RAAX. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,193,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 296.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 100,724 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 475.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,901 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.54. 35,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,380. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.65.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Profile

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

