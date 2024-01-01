VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Acquired by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 653.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.91. 5,936,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,348,944. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

