VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPH traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,772. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.43. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $73.40 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The stock has a market cap of $414.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.3074 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

