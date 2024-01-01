Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.2% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,639,000 after buying an additional 78,465 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,592,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,257,000 after buying an additional 27,851 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $170.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,958. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.51. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

