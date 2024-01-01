Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 4.3% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 282,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,820,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,933,000 after acquiring an additional 982,883 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,327,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,032,000 after acquiring an additional 41,167 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 454,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,419,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,426,000 after purchasing an additional 126,192 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

