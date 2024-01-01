Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 282,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,820,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,933,000 after acquiring an additional 982,883 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,327,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,032,000 after acquiring an additional 41,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 454,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VEA opened at $47.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

