Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.0% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after buying an additional 21,295,255 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after buying an additional 8,147,634 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,663,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.10. 10,314,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,048,699. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

