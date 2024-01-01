Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.10 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

