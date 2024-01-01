Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after buying an additional 200,697 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,909,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,170,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,314,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,048,699. The company has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

