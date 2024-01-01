Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 9.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $310.88. 860,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,978. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.09. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

