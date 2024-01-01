Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Raised by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.7% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,499. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average is $106.16. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.36.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
