Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $1,133,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.36. 5,331,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,927. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

