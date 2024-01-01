Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,630 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 52.2% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 174,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 128,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $436.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $347.19 and a one year high of $438.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

