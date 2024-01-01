Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,116,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $436.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $347.19 and a 52 week high of $438.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $414.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.90.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

