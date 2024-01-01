Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $40,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 149,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 820,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.37. 4,316,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,354. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.98%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

