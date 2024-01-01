Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Raised by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,863,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 9.6% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $257,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. United Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,667. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.96. The firm has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

