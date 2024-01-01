VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Price Performance

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 199.61% and a negative net margin of 1,403.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VBI Vaccines

About VBI Vaccines

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 49.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 119,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 16.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 799,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 112,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 133.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 246,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 89.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.