Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Short Interest Update

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,200 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the November 30th total of 358,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of EVTL stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. Vertical Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Vertical Aerospace will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

