Vicus Capital Acquires 902 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $114.04 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
