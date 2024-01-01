Vicus Capital Acquires 9,171 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,222,031,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,997,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,083,000 after acquiring an additional 457,617 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,983 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029,550 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $65.06 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average is $61.38.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

