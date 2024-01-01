Vicus Capital Buys 3,477 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vicus Capital owned 0.19% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 145,821 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,077,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $36.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $37.31.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.