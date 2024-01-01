Vicus Capital Has $1.16 Million Position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB)

Vicus Capital reduced its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned about 0.36% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9,412.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 92,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period.

CSB opened at $55.97 on Monday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

