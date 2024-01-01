Vicus Capital Invests $2.47 Million in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 31,820.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $671,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000.

Get iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEZ opened at $21.92 on Monday. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $191.80 million, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.