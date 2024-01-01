Vicus Capital Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vicus Capital grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $453.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.83. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

