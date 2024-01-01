Vicus Capital Sells 187 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Vicus Capital decreased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.13 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2917 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

