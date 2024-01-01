Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Village Super Market has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

Village Super Market Price Performance

Shares of VLGEA opened at $26.23 on Monday. Village Super Market has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $388.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Super Market

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $536.35 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLGEA. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Village Super Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Village Super Market by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 26,854 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Village Super Market by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Village Super Market by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Village Super Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Village Super Market in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

