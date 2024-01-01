Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,696 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 176,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 65.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 350,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,090,000 after buying an additional 138,770 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 54,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 69,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,316,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,314,143. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.44 and a 200-day moving average of $158.83. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $424.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $683,856.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,995 shares in the company, valued at $40,014,578.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,437,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,825,903 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.