Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Price Performance

GM traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $35.92. 14,127,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,545,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

