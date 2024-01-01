Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Short Interest Update

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.34. Webster Financial has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $56.00.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

